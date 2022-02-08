Fan Donates Plasma Twice-Weekly to Afford Expensive Monthly Disney World Trips

One Disney superfan made it her New Year's resolution to visit Disney World once a month in 2022, and she's partially funding the trips by donating plasma.

TikToker Liz Gramlich, who goes by @diswithliz on the app, opened up about her ambitious goal on TikTok earlier this year.

In the video she enjoys a sip of Starbucks out of a special Disney cup while grinning in front of Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

"When your New Years Resolution is to fly to Disney once a month," text on the video explains.

In the caption, Gramlich reiterates that her goal for 2022 involves "Starbucks, rides, characters and hub grass."

Watch the TikTok below.

You, like many others, may be wondering exactly how Gramlich plans to fund these monthly trips to Florida.

After all, visiting the The Most Magical Place on Earth does not come with a small price tag.

A website called Mouse Hacking estimates that it would cost a family of four about $5,731 for a five-night stay at Walt Disney World this year. The estimate includes flights, travel to the park, lodging, food and park passes.

It breaks down to a cost of about $287 a day per person, meaning that a five-day solo trip would likely cost around $1,435.

Inside the Magic also notes that the price to visit Disney World has gone up recently.

While the theme park is billed as a place where all your dreams come true, you can't gain access to it simply by wishing upon a star.

Gramlich has a plan for that.

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and she found out how to bankroll this one without taking a serious hit to her wallet.

In the comments section on her TikTok she explained that she helps fund the trips by donating plasma twice a week.

"I make around $700 a month off my plasma," she shared. "My sessions are about an hour each."

Gramlich added that she buys an annual pass to the park and is able to fly from to Florida from Philadelphia for about $50.

Plenty of other Disney lovers rushed to the comments section to commend her bold but undeniably fun resolution.

It looks like the TikToker is doing a pretty good job at keeping up with the resolution so far.

On Monday (Feb. 7), she posted another video to the app that documented her February trip.

"We are making progress on our New Years resolution of going to Disney every month for a year," she gushed.

Check out the video below: