‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 1: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Farmer Wants a Wife wrapped its first season on Fox on May 17. The show was such a hit — bringing in an average of 2 to 2.5 million viewers in overnight ratings — that the network has already renewed the reality dating series for another season. Now that we know the show was a success, what about the couples from the show?

Each of the farmers started with eight women moving into their homes in an effort to find true love. Slowly but surely, women were eliminated — not on a weekly basis — until at last, the men had to choose one winner. Three of the four farmers left their respective journeys with a woman on their arm; however, not every connection proved strong enough to be sustainable in the real world.

Allen Foster

After narrowing down the field to Khelsi Stone and Rebecca Rosell ahead of the finale, Foster chose Khelsi at the end of his journey. Although the two shared undeniable chemistry and bonded throughout the show, the two are no longer together.

Foster and Stone have both confirmed their breakup.

"What an incredible journey and opportunity this has been! I came into this with an open mind and open heart," Foster writes on social media. "Farmer Wants a Wife didn’t end how I’d hope as far as a relationship, however, I have gained friendships and had opportunities that will last a lifetime! I truly am a blessed man to have been a part of this journey! Thank you all for the kindness and support!"

Hunter Grayson

In what proved to be a rollercoaster of a season for Grayson and Meghan Baker, the two ended up together at the end of the show after he chose her over Sydney Groom in the finale. Baker left the show mid-season after her grandfather died, but returned to the show just in time to steal Grayson's heart.

However, the couple's romance was not built to last. Grayson announced their separation in June 2023 with a social media post.

"It’s unfortunate to say that Meghan and I have gone separate ways," he writes. "We gave it our best shot, but it proved so much more than we thought. She wants to be in Tennessee, and I can’t sell my farm to leave."

"I wish her all the best, and a life full of success. Our story has no end, she will always be a dear friend. I’m so thankful for our journey. I’ll be grateful all my life,. But we can’t love for likes, ‘cause this farmer wants a wife."

Landon Heaton

It was a tale of two Ashleys in the finale for Heaton. Ultimately, he selected Ashley Larea over Ashley Rader. Unfortunately, the pair have since split.

"I know what I was looking for going into this, but wasn't sure what I'd find," Heaton writes in a lengthy post on social media. "What I found was an amazing, raw connection with a fantastic person. Following the final days of filming, due to unforeseen circumstances, I needed to be home with my family and then life got busy."

"Ashley and I made the decision to go separate ways in January of 2023, in an effort to adjust back to normal life," he continues.

"While our story might not have ended in white horses and romance, it is my hope that we will continue to always be able to count on each other, as we share an experience and bond that few can understand."

Ryan Black

In the season finale, Black found himself trying to win back the love of Haley Ramirez, whom he had sent home mid-season. After convincing her to come back to the farm, he was left to choose between Ramirez and Sara Vincent. Ultimately, he chose Ramirez, but the feelings were not mutual.

Black finished the season single.

"This journey was a pretty cool deal. Learning about myself and others. Also the way the film industry works," he writes on social media. "I couldn’t be more thankful of the experience itself! I finished this reality TV love journey as a single man. Accepting rejection has always been a better trait of mine!!"

"Watch your heart. Keep your guard and if you find yourself in a reality show.. just know the whole world is watching," he adds.

When Does Famer Wants a Wife Season 2 Start?

Fox ordered a second season of the rural dating show in May 2023. Season two is scheduled to begin on Thursday (Feb. 1) at 9PM ET with four new farmers looking for love.