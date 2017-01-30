A fiery car crash on Texas State Highway 79 just north of Wichita Falls in Clay County claimed the life of a woman from Petrolia around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night (1/29).

30-year-old Jessica Lane was driving south on 79 just north of Wichita Falls when her car veered off the road and hit a tree. According to DPS officials, the crash caused the car to catch fire. By the time first responders arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS investigators are looking into what might have caused the accident.