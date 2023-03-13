Whoops! The Fattest City in the United States Can be Found in Texas

As the old saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas. Unfortunately, that’s not always a good thing.

Everyone knows we have a major problem with obesity here in the United States. Most experts point to our obsession with fast food and unhealthy snacks as two key factors driving obesity in the country.

But some regions have a bigger problem with obesity than others.

For instance, a recent study conducted by WalletHub to determine the most overweight and obese cities in the United States found that the 20 most obese cities were all located in the south. This makes me think that our love for greasy, deep-fried foods in this part of the country tips the scales (pun intended) in our favor, just not in a good way.

And the most obese city of all of them is right here in the Lone Star State.

I’m not going to bore you with a long list of all of the factors researchers used to reach their conclusions. However, if that’s your thing, get all the info here.

The good news for Texans is that only one city in the 20 most obese cities is located in Texas, even though it had the dubious distinction of sitting at the top of the list. You’ve got to take the good with the bad, right?

Anyway, when all was said and done, researchers found that McAllen is the most overweight city in the United States.

The biggest factor contributing to McAllen being the most overweight city in the country is inactivity. The city had the highest percentage of physically inactive adults out of all of the cities in the study.

So, if that’s you, maybe it’s time to dust off those running shoes and get to moving. Your waistline will thank you for it.





