I’m so glad most of the Dallas professional sports teams play indoors now.

I can remember going to my first Cowboys game back in 1995. It was a dreary grey day with light to medium rain falling the entire time.

Of course, this was in Texas Stadium in Irving, so the fans were mostly shielded from the rain. However, it was still cold and kind of miserable. But it could have been much worse.

And then you have the Rangers.

While baseball games are called off for any sort of precipitation other than a light mist, the powers that be don’t cancel baseball games for extreme heat (that I’m aware of, anyway). So, I suffered through many a brutally hot afternoon watching the Rangers while seriously questioning my life choices.

Thankfully both the Cowboys and Rangers have moved to new stadiums with retractable roofs, so that weather is no longer an issue.

Not FC Dallas, though. Our soccer team still kicks it old school with a wide-open outdoor stadium. Yes, Toyota Stadium is a beautiful place, but many of their games take place in the dog days of summer, leaving fans to suffer in the brutal Texas heat.

Let’s not forget about the unpredictable nature of the weather here in the Lone Star State. And while the weather here is quite unpredictable, the weather forecast is usually pretty accurate.

So, if you’re planning on heading out to an FC Dallas game sometime here in the future, be sure to take a moment to glance at the weather app on your phone lest you end up like the folks in the below video who are headed for cover as a storm rolled in during a recent game there.

