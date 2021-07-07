Get our free mobile app

A few weeks ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled, rightly so, that victims and their families would not be able to hold Academy Sports and Outdoors responsible for the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017.

Academy Sports and Outdoors did everything right. They ran Devin Kelley's background check, and it came back clean. There was nothing stopping Academy from selling Kelley a firearm. There was no way for the retailer to know that the sale would lead to a church shooting and the deadliest mass shooting in Texas.

While the shooter bears the main responsibility for his actions, a federal judge on Wednesday found that the federal government was also to blame for what happened in Sutherland Springs. The shooter in 2012 was convicted of assaulting his wife and stepson, and in 2014 was released from the Air Force under a bad conduct discharge.

The government failed to report those to the background check system, which would have prevented him from purchasing a gun, according to the Texas Tribune:

