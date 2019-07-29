City of Wichita Falls Set to Update FEMA Plan

The City of Wichita Falls has a FEMA approved Mitigation Action Plan and is in the process of updating and revising the current plan.

According to a press release from City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Eric Crosslin, Citizens of Wichita Falls are invited to participate in a Mitigation Action Planning meeting to be held on Monday, August 5 at 6:00 pm, at the NORTEX Regional Planning Commission, 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, Suite 200. The topic of this meeting will be to discuss current mitigation projects and possible future mitigation projects as they relate to natural disasters that can and will occur in the City of Wichita Falls.