Find My Phone App Leads North Texas Police to Residence With Drugs and Gun Stash

Thanks to technology this kid got their phone back and police got themselves a nice little bust in the process.

A fourteen-year-old went to the Arlington police department to report his phone being stolen. Thanks to the app, "Find my iPhone', police were able to use the GPS on the phone to get the exact location of its whereabouts. Police went to the residence and retrieved the phone for the teen.

That was not everything police found at the house. They found some drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns. Two people in total were arrested at the residence. These guys basically left a trail of breadcrumbs right to their door when they stole this iPhone. Pro tip, don't steal anything that has a GPS locator on it.