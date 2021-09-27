Fights Break Out First Weekend of Fright Fest in Oklahoma, Park Closes Early

Another theme park fight, in less than a couple of weeks in our area? Be ready to catch hands when you get off the rollercoaster.

I thought I was crazy this morning when I saw a story about a fight breaking out at Fright Fest. Didn't we already write this story? Yes, two weeks ago we reported to you that Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington had several massive fights break out. Due to the craziness, Six Flags Over Texas closed early and police were called into the scene.

Basically the same exact thing happened this weekend in Oklahoma City at Frontier City during Fright Fest. I always forget that Six Flags owns Frontier City since it doesn't have the Six Flags name. They're doing Fright Fest up there right now and it's basically the same thing that happened here in Texas.

Fights breaking out throughout the park and Frontier City closes early. Some folks were saying that someone was stabbed during one of these altercations. Oklahoma City Police told News 9 that this was not true. Also Frontier City scans for objects before going into the park. It's possible someone could sneak one in, but it doesn't look like that happened.

Of course when a fight breaks out, the phones come out. Someone caught some footage of the chaos this past weekend. You can check it out above.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.