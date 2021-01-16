First Case of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in North Texas

The more infectious variant of COVID-19, first discovered in the UK, has now made its way to North Texas.

Dallas County health officials announced Saturday the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.1.7 was found in a Dallas man in his 20s. The man had no recent international travel history. According to WFAA, the man is in stable condition and is in isolation.

This is the third known case of the variant in Texas. The first discovery of the more infectious coronavirus variant in the state was discovered on January 7 in Harris County.

DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang says officials expect there are more cases in the community due to the infectious nature of the variant:

This is now the third identified case in Texas and we can assume there are more cases in our community due to the nature of this variant and how quickly it spreads.

Health officials say it is more important than ever to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

