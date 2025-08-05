As we sweat our way through the dog days of summer here in Texas, let’s look forward to the first frost of the year in Wichita Falls.

New to Wichita Falls? Here's What to Expect

Being home to Sheppard Air Force Base, many people come and go regularly here. If you’re someone who is new to this town, you probably think it stays pretty warm year-round. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Don’t get me wrong – winters here are mild, for the most part. But there are some extremely cold stretches in most years. And sometimes those stretches occur at the most random times.

Remember the October Ice Storm?

For instance, just a few years ago, an ice storm rolled through town in October. Most of the trees still had all their leaves on them, which caused havoc. The ice on the leaves made them so heavy that several big limbs broke off the red oak in my backyard. It was quite scary.

On the flip side, it may be 75 degrees and sunny outside in mid-February. Yes, the best way to describe the weather here is that it is bipolar.

When Will the First Frost Hit Wichita Falls?

That said, you can typically expect the first frost of the year to happen around Halloween. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this year will be no different. If their forecast turns out to be accurate, Wichita Falls will see its first fall frost on Tuesday, November 4.

