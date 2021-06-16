Five Best Wichita Falls Only Burger Joints
As I was questioning where I would get my burger last weekend I decided to make it someplace local and unique to Wichita Falls. And someplace that I hadn't been in a while. I settled on Scott's Drive-In on Old Jacksboro Highway and loved every bite.
But that got me to thinking, what other great Wichita Falls only places do we have in town?
In no particular order, here's my list of the Five Best Local Burger Joints in Wichita Falls.
- 1
Willie's Place
Willie's Place is at the corner of 10th street and Beverly Drive and promises that their meat and vegetables are never frozen. They also have some great names for their burgers like the Wet Willie, Big Willie, and Little Willie.
They're open from 10:30 to 7:00 Monday through Friday so no joy if you head over there on the weekend.
- 2
Ronnie's Burgers
Ronnie's Burgers is at 1501 Midwestern Parkway, in the little shopping center at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Old Jacksboro Highway.
When Ronnie's Burgers first started their mission was to make a delicious burger that was different from all the rest. They don't want to be the only burger you eat, just the best burger you eat.
They're open from 11:00 to 8:00 Monday through Saturday.
- 3
Pat's Drive In
Pat's Drive In is a great, old-fashioned burger joint at the corner of 4th Street and Scott Avenue downtown. Just a block from the MPEC and across the street from the Greyhound bus station.
I don't remember how many times I've eaten at Pat's but I know I loved it every time and never went away hungry.
Pat's started somewhere around 1966 or 1967 by Jimmy and Patsy Bevering Brown and has been family owned ever since.
They're open from 10:30 to 7:00 Monday through Friday and from 10:30 to 3:00 on Saturdays.
- 4
Gene's Tasty Burger
Located at 2310 Holiday Road at the corner of Holiday and Blonde Street, Gene's Tasty Burgers has been serving up delicious burgers, fries, and ice cream for as long as I can remember. While I used to hit them up at least once a week it's been a while since I've been there.
They're open from 10:00 until 8:00 Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 to 4:00 on Sundays. I'm told they're a popular choice for lunch after church on Sundays.
- 5
Scott's Drive-In
This is the burger joint that got me off on this tangent in the first place. For as long as I've been living in Wichita Falls, Scott's Drive-In has been in the same place at 4701 Old Jacksboro Highway, just down the street from United Supermarket.
This is truly and old-school kind of place with a great small town feel. You can pull in and order from your car at one of the 22 speaker equipped parking spots that circle the restaurant or go inside and order. You can even eat inside if you like.
While their burgers are delicious (Be really hungry if you order the Big Scottie!), they also serve chicken fried steak sandwiches, ham & cheese sandwiches, grilled cheese and grilled chicken sandwiches, even BLT (What's the point?) if you like.
They're open from 10:30 to 7:45 Monday through Sunday.