Five Best Wichita Falls Only Burger Joints

As I was questioning where I would get my burger last weekend I decided to make it someplace local and unique to Wichita Falls. And someplace that I hadn't been in a while. I settled on Scott's Drive-In on Old Jacksboro Highway and loved every bite.

But that got me to thinking, what other great Wichita Falls only places do we have in town?

In no particular order, here's my list of the Five Best Local Burger Joints in Wichita Falls.