Donald Trump to Visit Texas at the End of the Month and Tour the Border Wall

One of Donald Trump's big campaign promises was a border wall along the southern border. Governor Greg Abbott announced this week he wants to finish the wall that former President Trump started.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump endorsed Greg Abbott for governor of Texas. It looks like the two will be getting together on June 30th to tour the area for the potential border wall to continue along our state. A 450 mile stretch of the border wall was completed during Trump's presidency. A big majority of that is in Arizona and not here in Texas.

President Trump released a statement on how he feels progress is going at the border: “The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone."

Get our free mobile app

Governor Abbott has said the Texas portion of the border wall will be crowdfunded and the state will also solicit donations from around the country for construction. Abbott has a press conference scheduled for this afternoon where he's expected to talk about Trump's visit and the plan for the border wall here in our state.

No word yet on what portion of the Texas border the two plan on visiting at the end of the month. It is estimated that one mile of the border wall costs around 33 million dollars. We will see how much money comes in from donors to help build the Texas portion of the wall.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born