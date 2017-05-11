

Welcome to 2017 where the newest Mortal Kombat location is on your Boeing 747.

Airports have taken quite a literal beating the past month. It all started with that doctor getting grabbed out of his seat and being thrown off the plane. Then early this week, a riot broke out in one airport when 300 flights got canceled. Flying has turned into a dangerous sport it seems like.

The latest airline beatdown comes out of Lovefield Airport in Texas. A plane leaving Dallas, arriving in Burbank had quite the fisticuffs upon arriving. Three passengers in total were involved in the fight, one was arrested by airport security. One of the passengers was reported to have minor injuries, but continued on their airline travel that day.