Nasty Flooding Easily Sweeps Jeep Away Along Raging River

Behold the power of Mother Nature.

This incredible video of a Jeep being washed away in the wake of flooding on Texas' Guadalupe River on Tuesday shows how even the biggest objects are no match for fierce weather after a storm just outside the town of New Braunfels.

Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle at the time.

One man who owns a river ride attraction company in the area said the flooding is a good reminder of how powerful something like that can be. "So many people here are new to Texas for one, and to the rivers. They just don't understand or appreciate it. And that's what we're trying to get out there, this is nothing to mess with by all means," he said.