Every Single County in Oklahoma is Currently Under a State of Emergency

Every county has been affected by severe weather throughout the state.

The Department of Emergency Management says it's declared this state of emergency because of "flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds that began in April." At least six people have died to the severe weather the past couple of days and the state is not out of the woods yet.

Waters are rising to the east of Oklahoma and that could bring more flood waters their way. Up in Tulsa, they're preparing for more severe weather tonight. Large hail and tornado threats are a possibility. The emergency declaration means state agencies can start making emergency purchases of items needed to speed the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. It's also the first step toward getting federal assistance if needed later.