I have a feeling a lot of people will want to attend this church service on Sunday.

Looks like the former President will be making his way to Dallas this Sunday (December 19th) for a special Christmas service at the First Dallas Baptist Church. Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress invited Mr. Trump and it looks like he has accepted the invitation.

“We are blessed to have my friend and our 45th President to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas,” said Jeffress. “America has never had a more pro-life and pro-religious liberty president than Donald J. Trump. We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for all he has done for our great Nation.”

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Robert Jeffress and Donald Trump have known each other for years. Jeffress actually had the pleasure to preach the sermon at Trump’s inauguration worship service and served as an informal advisor to the president during his time in office.

“The focus of the music and message this Sunday will be on the most important event in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ. President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it represents. We are thrilled to have him join us for this Christmas worship experience this Sunday morning,” Jeffress said.

According to Dr. Jeffress he has around 14,000 members in his congregation. According to Google, the First Dallas Baptist Church holds 3,000 people. I have a feeling a lot of people will want to attend this 11 AM service. Like most churches here in Texas, it is streamed online. You can get more info for that on the First Dallas Baptist website.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born