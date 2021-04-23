Oklahoma Bill to Name Highway after former President Trump Passes House

There’s a good chance a stretch of Oklahoma highway will be named after former President Donald Trump.

According to KOCO, Senate Bill 624 has been passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives and now will be considered by the Senate. The bill addresses memorial designations for bridges and highways in Oklahoma.

Where would Oklahoma’s Donald J. Trump Highway be?

The bill calls for a stretch of U.S. Highway 287 to be designated as “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” The designation would apply to the section of the highway beginning at the municipal limits of Boise City extending to the Oklahoma-Texas border in the Oklahoma panhandle.

If passed, the Department of Transportation will place markers along the highway that bear the name. Taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill for the signage as the measure states that the authors and coauthors of the bill will pay for it.

A pair of Oklahoma Senators attempted to have a portion of Route 66 after President Trump in 2019, but were met with immediate pushback from politicians on both side of the aisle that condemned the politicization of the sacred highway.

