Former Texas Rangers Pitcher Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Getty Images

Yesterday was the start of baseball season and unfortunately, this is how the Texas Rangers are making headlines.

If you're a big fan of the Texas Rangers, you may remember John Wetteland. Finished off his career as a pitcher for the Texas Rangers from 1997-2000. He was a world series champion the year before joining the Rangers in 1996 with the Yankees. John is also a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

John made headlines this week after a grand jury in Denton County indicted him on child sex abuse charges. John Wetteland is accused of sexually abusing a relative at his home in Bartonville on three occasions when the child was between the ages of 4 and 6. The alleged victim, who is now an adult, made statements to the Denton County Child Advocacy Center in January.

The Rangers have not made a comment on his arrest, but I am sure as this case develops. We will see if he loses his place in the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Filed Under: mlb, Texas Rangers
Categories: Sports, Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top