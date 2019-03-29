Former Texas Rangers Pitcher Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Yesterday was the start of baseball season and unfortunately, this is how the Texas Rangers are making headlines.

If you're a big fan of the Texas Rangers, you may remember John Wetteland. Finished off his career as a pitcher for the Texas Rangers from 1997-2000. He was a world series champion the year before joining the Rangers in 1996 with the Yankees. John is also a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

John made headlines this week after a grand jury in Denton County indicted him on child sex abuse charges. John Wetteland is accused of sexually abusing a relative at his home in Bartonville on three occasions when the child was between the ages of 4 and 6. The alleged victim, who is now an adult, made statements to the Denton County Child Advocacy Center in January.

The Rangers have not made a comment on his arrest, but I am sure as this case develops. We will see if he loses his place in the Rangers Hall of Fame.