Collision in Jack County Claims Life of Marble Falls Resident

Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash in Jack County on Thursday afternoon.

According Texas DPS trooper Dan Buesing, the accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. 281 and S.H. 199, approximately 7 miles north of Perrin, TX. at around 2:30 pm on August 29.

60-year-old Laura Kaylyn Kidd of Bridgeport was traveling south on U.S. 281 approaching the S.H. 199 intersection. 43-year-old Sarannahh E. Rains-Hurston of Marble Falls was northbound on U.S. 281 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Rains-Hurston failed to stop or yield right of way at a stop sign and entered the intersection and into the path of Kidd’s 2006 Ford F-250.

Rains-Hurston was struck on the driver’s side of the Altima. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock. Kidd was treated and released by Jack County EMS. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries reported. Both Kidd and Rains-Hurston were wearing their seatbelts.