Early Morning Accident Leaves One Dead Near Scotland

The Texas DPS is investigating a collision on U.S. 281 that left one person dead and sent the driver of another vehicle to a Wichita Falls hospital.

The accident occurred around 7 am Tuesday morning near Scotland. A white Ford Expedition headed north collided with a blue sedan that was traveling south bound. The female driver of the Expedition was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. No names have been released at this time. Two children in the backseat of the Expedition were treated and released at the scene to family members. It's not known if weather conditions played a role in the accident.