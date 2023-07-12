CAUTION: This account includes graphic details that may disturb some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

In a press conference held on a Tuesday afternoon, the Fort Worth Police Department presented body camera footage depicting the fatal shooting of two men by an officer and an arson investigator following a block party earlier this month.

The victims, Bronshay Minter (30) and Billy Smith (21), were shot and killed by law enforcement officials just before 12:30 a.m. on July 5.

Responding to Fireworks

Prior to showcasing the footage, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained that the officer and arson investigator were part of a team responding to reports of fireworks on that particular night. They had been called to the block party at Ross Avenue and Northwest 32nd Street earlier in the evening, but did not witness any active fireworks at that time.

Witnessed Firearm

According to Noakes, after receiving another call, the law enforcement duo drove past the block party for a second time shortly after midnight. It was during this pass that they allegedly spotted an injured Hispanic man walking away from another individual holding a firearm.

Check out the video for yourself below. It is highly edited, so you can skip to the 3:00 mark to see the actual bodycam footage, or just click here. As we stated at the top of this page, viewer discretion is advised.

