Watch Doorbell Camera Footage of a Deadly Shootout in West Dallas Last Night

WARNING: While the video doesn’t contain graphic content, some viewers may find it disturbing.

The folks in Dallas really need to calm down.

I don’t know if there’s something in the water or what the deal is, but there sure has been a whole lot of hostility down there lately.

Just yesterday, I posted video footage of a wild brawl from the House of Blues last Friday night and today we have Ring doorbell camera footage of a shootout that happened in West Dallas last night. And let me tell you, it was an intense firefight. It only lasts a few seconds, but there were a ton of shots fired.

As I mentioned earlier, you don’t see anyone get shot, but you can a person screaming in agony after the shooting stops.

While there aren’t many details available on the shooting, WFAA is reporting that the incident happened at around 1:00 am this morning in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Street.

A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital. The woman later died from her injuries while the man is currently in stable condition.

As of this posting, no arrests have been made in connection with the shootout.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out to Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.

