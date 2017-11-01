A Baby Boy Named Frankenstein Was Born on Halloween

Talk about an entrance.

A baby boy named Oskar Gary Frankenstein was born on Halloween in a Winter Park, Fla. hospital.

Oskar was four days overdue and born following 14 hours of labor.

The proud parents say the boy clocked in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

"Everybody's safe and sound and we're super excited," first-time grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein said. Ironically, Jennifer also has a daughter whose birthday is the same day as Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, so monsters run in this family the way receding hairlines do in others.