The Internet Has Gone Bonkers Over Strawberry Pizza

Can't we just let a pizza be a pizza?

Let's just get to the fruit of the issue: Twitter is hot under the collar after someone posted a photo of a pizza with strawberries, claiming it's a better culinary decision than a pizza with pineapples.

As is often the case when someone tries to break the mold with pizza -- see: the aforementioned pineapple pizza or pumpkin spice pizza or candy corn pizza or, gulp, mayonnaise pea pizza -- people have very strong feelings about such a bold idea.

While some folks thought the concept was gross, there were a few who actually weren't so quick to discard the notion. Get a look at the opinions from the Twittersphere and decide for yourself whether strawberry pizza is something you'd like to give a try or something you'd like to imagine was never brought to your attention.