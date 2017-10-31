At around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Sheppard Access at Studio E.

Officers saw several people fleeing the area when they arrived on scene. They observed an individual who was later identified as 27-year-old Tehvin Luckey standing next to a vehicle holding an AK-47. Luckey dropped the weapon when prompted and was detained without incident. The weapon was found to be loaded and was determined to be prohibited with a barrel length of less than 16 inches and a total length of less than 26 inches.

Luckey was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the weapon was reported stolen and that Luckey was a convicted felon.

After being transported to the Wichita County Jail, a search was performed and Luckey was found to be in possession of Acetaminophen, Codeine and Alprazolam.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.His bonds amounts total $52,000

Luckey was still in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.