Free Slurpees for Everyone on 7-Eleven Day!

It’s that time of year again. As usual, 7-Eleven will be giving away small Slurpees on July 11 from 11:00am – 7:00pm to celebrate their birthday.

Also on Thursday, you can take advantage of $1 Big Bite hot dogs, pizza slices and cherry Slurpee drink-flavored cookies. 7Rewards members will get an offer for a $1 Nashville Hot Chicken Tender. Sign up for 7Rewards here.

The convenience store chain announced they’ll also be hooking it up with free Slurpees on July 12 through the 7NOW app.