What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The July After Hours ArtWalk, Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre, the 2019 YMCA Soap Box Races and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 11 - Sunday, July 14.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, July 11
DIY Board Game Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
Time: 5:30pm
July ArtWalk
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Fun and Yummy ArtWalk Activity for the Kiddos
Time:6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6
ArtWalk & Karaoke!
Time: 6:00pm
Friday, July 12
Sporting Clay Classic at Camp Perkins
Time: 8:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free - $100
DIY Board Game Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Comedy Contest Wichita Falls
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: $5
A.A. Bottom with Special Guests Jaguar
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, July 13
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
2019 Soap Box Races
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm
Stitch Meet-up!
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Venderfest 4/Cancer
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
Primp & Blow's Birthday Party!
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm
FC Wichita Falls vs. FC West Texas
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $6-$30
Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theater - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Forever Mac, a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, July 14
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Jackpot Chili & Rib-Eye Steak Cook-Off
Time: 12:00-5:00pm | Price: Free
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!