What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The July After Hours ArtWalk, Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre, the 2019 YMCA Soap Box Races and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 11 - Sunday, July 14.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 11

DIY Board Game Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

Time: 5:30pm

July ArtWalk

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Fun and Yummy ArtWalk Activity for the Kiddos

Time:6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6

ArtWalk & Karaoke!

Time: 6:00pm

Friday, July 12

Sporting Clay Classic at Camp Perkins

Time: 8:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free - $100

DIY Board Game Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Comedy Contest Wichita Falls

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: $5

A.A. Bottom with Special Guests Jaguar

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 13

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park

Time: 8:00-9:30am

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

2019 Soap Box Races

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm

Stitch Meet-up!

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Venderfest 4/Cancer

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

Primp & Blow's Birthday Party!

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

FC Wichita Falls vs. FC West Texas

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $6-$30

Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theater - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Forever Mac, a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, July 14

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Jackpot Chili & Rib-Eye Steak Cook-Off

Time: 12:00-5:00pm | Price: Free

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!