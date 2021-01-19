Open Jam Birthday Party To Raise Funds For Y.O.C. This Weekend

It's not just the fans that are missing live music, it's also the musicians. So when local drummer, Vanity J. Washington, started thinking about what to do for her birthday she decided to have an Open Jam Birthday Party at Stick's Place for herself and all of her musician friends.

It was also the perfect opportunity to raise some much needed funding for the Wichita Falls Youth Opportunities Center.

Vanity says she wouldn't be where she is today musically without the knowledge and experience she picked up during jams at Stick's Place when she was getting started and she wants to continue that opportunity for others and help the Youth Opportunities Center at the same time.

Vanity's Birthday Jam / YOC Benefit via Facebook

Open Jam sessions are great ways for newer musicians and singers to get a chance to be on stage and work with other players and learn how to achieve their musical goals, and the Youth Opportunities Center is a great place for the youth of our city to become inspired, motivated, and educated so they can reach their full potential as an individual.

The Unity Open Jam provides an opportunity for everyone to set aside some of the frustration and chaos that we've all been dealing with over the last few months and spend some time together remembering that we're all Americans together.

Stick's Place at 3305 Sheppard Access Road seemed a likely venue for several reasons, they've hosted countless open mic jams in the past, there's plenty of room for social distancing, and the venue has been uniting local musicians and fans with new friends for decades, Elvis even played this venue when he was just getting started. Yeah, it goes back that far.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, January 24th, and the event is open to anyone who wants to play, sing, read poetry, or just hang out, listen to some music, and maybe make a few new friends.

There's no cover charge, but donations for the Youth Opportunities Center will be greatly appreciated. Western Burgers and Fries will be available with $1 from each sale going to the Y.O.C.

Restaurant COVID-19 rules will apply so you must wear a mask from entry until you are seated and any time you're moving about the venue.