Video Shows Wendy’s Employee Bathing in Restaurant Sink

The employee's taking part in the prank thought it was all very funny. The franchisee certainly didn't see the humor, nor would any of his or her customers.

The video was reportedly shot by a fellow employee of a Wendy's restaurant in Milton, Florida and a high school acquaintance of one of the employees captured a video of the video from Snapchat. According to Northwest Florida Daily News the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation-Division of Hotels and Restaurants has conducted an investigation and inspection. The restaurant reportedly passed the inspection.

The restaurant owner issued the following statement:

“We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

The video is posted below. Language alert. NSFW