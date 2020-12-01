Front-Line Responders Get Free Coffee from Starbucks in December

Take advantage of free coffee from Starbucks, front-line workers – you’ve more than earned it!

In a statement released today, Starbucks announced it will be offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to those who identify as front-line workers throughout the month of December. The offer is good at participating U.S. locations and some licensed stores.

Starbucks vice president of Global Social Impact Virginia Tenpenny had this to say in a statement:

It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities. We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.

Front-line health care workers and first responders who are eligible for the free tall coffee offer include: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.

The company also announced that it had donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in support of virtual mental health resources for the front-line responder community. In addition, Starbucks will surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards throughout the holidays.

The Starbucks Foundation has donated over $1 million to support front-line responders since March, including personal protective equipment, essential medical items, care packages and more. You can get more information regarding The Starbucks Foundation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at this location.