Gas Monkey’s Richard Rawlings Scored a Rare ’71 Cuda in Wichita Falls

Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings made the trip to The Falls here recently to scope out a rare 1971 Plymouth Barracuda.

Rawlings is quick to point out in the video that it’s not a Hemi Cuda, but the ’71 Barracuda is rare in and of itself, so it’s worth a pretty penny.

Unlike me, he and well, pretty much every one else in the video are not fans of the “ugly” yellow color. I guess I’m a rare bird in that I’ve always though yellow looks good on old hot rods.

The true one owner car had been sitting in a hangar since 1997. The Cuda is well worn with plenty of what Rawlings calls “whiskey dents” as well as a rusted rear floor board and trunk panels:

It’s beat up, bad interior, hasn’t ran and drove in a while, been in storage for 30 years or so, but it’s a true one owner, and to find a ‘71 Cuda, that’s one owner is going to be pretty hard to do these days.

The fact that it’s a one owner car with all of the original documentation is what ultimately sold him on the car. In fact, he admitted he may have overpaid a bit when it was all said and done.

Well, if I know Mopar enthusiasts, he won’t have any trouble making his money back and then some. Rawlings is looking to sell it as is. So, if you’re interested, send an email to info@gasmonkeygarage.com.

