DeLorean Is Bringing Back The Iconic Car, And Moving To Central Texas

Like most movie buffs, I’ve always been a huge fan of the Back to The Future trilogy. I have wanted to drive a DeLorean, just like the one in the movies, and go 88 miles-per-hour on the freeway. Now I may be able to do just that.

During the pre-game coverage before the Super Bowl last Sunday, the DeLorean Motor Company teased the classic car’s comeback with a brief, but memorable 15 second commercial. If you missed the ad then you can watch it below.

However, on Monday, the company officially announced that not only are they are bringing back the iconic car made famous by the Back to The Future franchise, but they are moving their global headquarters right here, to the lone star state. The new headquarters will be built in the San Antonio area, joining other nearby automobile manufactures such as Tesla, and Toyota.

Now, the new DeLorean will be a little different than it’s 80’s counterpart. With gas prices at an all-time high, demand for efficient electric automobiles has increased exponentially. The new 2022 DeLorean will be marketed as an electric car, similar to the Tesla vehicles

The DeLorean’s MSRP hasn’t been released as of yet, but I’m willing to bet that it will come with a pretty steep price tag. Not only is there a huge market for electric vehicles right now, but the DeLorean is probably one of the most famous movie props ever used. Anytime someone sees an old DeLorean on the road, the Back to The Future movies immediately come to mind.

There’s no word yet on when the new electric DeLorean will be available, but since they are already promoting it, I imagine that it will be available sometime within the next year or two.