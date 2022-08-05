Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA

Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago.

Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.

Get our free mobile app

Retail gas prices in Wichita County currently range from $3.677 to $3.563, which puts us right around the average price. I’ll take it, but I’m hoping for prices to fall below $3.00 per gallon, which is about where it was at this time last year.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says they’re not sure just how much prices will fall this summer:

It remains to be seen how far gasoline prices can actually fall with the busy summer driving season still underway.

The drop in gas prices is attributed to lower demand mixed with increased supply. Prices should go even lower due to OPEC agreeing to increase crude oil production. We’ll see how that shakes out.

The national average price per gallon of unleaded gas is currently $4.14.

Lowest Average Gas Prices in the United States

Texas $3.64 South Carolina $3.66 Georgia $3.70 Arkansas $3.70 Tennessee $3.71

Highest Average Gas Prices in the United States

California $5.54 Hawaii $5.42 Alaska $5.05 Nevada $5.04 Oregon $5.00

Yes, it sucks that we're paying just over $3.50 a gallon for gas on average, but at least we're not in California.

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee's in Wichita Falls We here at the radio station are all in favor of Buc-ee's coming to Wichita Falls. Here are five great locations for one.

Ten Things I Hate About Wichita Falls No jokes here. Legit stuff that pisses me off about our city. Let me know what I missed or if you disagree.