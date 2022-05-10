It’s Hard to be Happy About Texas Having Some of the Cheapest Gas Prices

I know I’m not the only one who gets mad every time I drive away from the gas pump.

For a brief moment, gas prices went down after quickly spiking in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But here we are just a few weeks later and gas prices are higher than they have ever been here in Texas.

I’m typically a pretty optimistic person, but it’s hard to see the glass as being “half full” when you can’t afford to go and do the things you love.

So even though I’m glad I don’t live in a state like California where gas prices are averaging $5.91 per gallon as of this posting, WFAA is reporting that the average price of gas in Texas is $4.068 as of Tuesday (May 10).

So yeah, I’m not all that enthusiastic about the fact that Texas is among the states with the cheapest gas prices, according to a report by Zutobi. Sure, it could be worse, but that’s not enough consolation for getting screwed at the pump.

The fact of the matter is that many of us are going to have to make a few sacrifices to offset the pain at the pump.

I’ve thought about buying a bicycle and riding it to work every day. And while it wouldn’t be too bad in the morning, I can’t imagine riding that thing home in 100+ degree heat after work. So I’m thinking I’ll pass on the bike.

Which means I’ll probably be cursing the gas pump for months to come. Because let’s face it – it's probably only going to get worse.

And just typing that made me want to throw up.

