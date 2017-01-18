Girl, 12, Slaps Gun Away When Classmate Demands McNuggets

Brave? Crazy? Or maybe just really hungry?

A 13-year-old girl in New York City recently smacked a gun away from her head when a 12-year-old male classmate put it to her head after he ordered her to give him a McNugget.

The boy initially confronted the girl inside a McDonald's and asked for a nugget. When she said no, he followed her to a subway station and allegedly pointed a gun at her head and once again demanded a McNugget. The girl, though, was all "puh-leeze" when she swiped the gun away and told the boy to stop bothering her. The girl reported the boy at their school and he was later arrested.

This may be a good lesson to carry with him about how not to react when a member of the opposite sex rejects him when he asks for a date.

This incident also calls to mind the long-running ad campaign from Butterfinger where dedicated candy enthusiasts remind people eyeing their confection "Nobody's gonna lay a finger on my Butterfinger." Only this is much, much more intense.