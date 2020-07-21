Girls Get iPod For Christmas And Don’t Know What It Is

It seems there's an unboxing video for everything these days. Whether it's a new video game or a the latest and greatest piece of wearable technology it's got an unboxing video.

Back in the early days of the 21st century, Christmas 2002, Martin O'Donnell recorded an unboxing of sorts. It was the home video of his two daughters opening the new iPods he'd given them for Christmas. His daughters had no idea what an iPod was. Finally one asks if it's like a Walkman. Yes, it's kinda like that, but better.

Their father goes on to explain that the collective CD collections of both girls will fit onto these tiny devices. Something that was difficult to comprehend 18 years ago. When this was recorded the iPod had only been around for about a year and not everyone had realized the revolutionary music storage device it would become. Apparently their father was much more into computer tech than the girls were.

While the very first iPod was released in October of 2001, only the current (7th generation) iPod Touch remains in production. Demand for a device that only stores and plays audio files has been eclipsed by the prevalence of iPhones and Android devices that can easily do more functions with one tiny, hand-held piece of technology.

Watching these girls try to figure out exactly what this new technology is and does almost makes us nostalgic for the good old days. Before smartphones, before self driving cars, before coronavirus.