Glass Door Smashed When Huge Brawl Breaks Out Outside of Texas Bar

There’s nothing like a massive brawl to top off a night of partying.

As is usually the case when it comes to fight videos, I have no idea what led to the brawl in the video below. All I know is that it happened outside of a bar somewhere here in Texas.

But I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that at least one or two of the guys got exactly what he was looking for when he went out that night. And I’m willing to bet you know a dude that’s the same way.

You know the type of guys I’m talking about. They always claim that the dudes who are looking for trouble always find them when they go out to the bar. But in reality, they’re the dudes who are looking to get into a fight themselves.

And they know exactly which bars to go to if they’re looking for some fisticuffs. Every town has a few bars with the reputation of being a place where fights regularly break out. As the old saying goes, you gotta fish where the fish are.

It’s like a match made in heaven when their eyes meet. The next thing you know, they’re rolling around in the street outside the bar. Onlookers are treated to a brilliant display of flying fists, take-downs, and butt cracks.

And the folks who witnessed this fight were even treated to a dude’s head smashing through a glass door.

Yes, it was a fun night indeed.

