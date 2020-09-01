Golden Chick is Serving Texas State Fair Corn Dogs

The traditional State Fair is cancelled this year. However, we can still get one of our favorite foods without having to drive all the way to Dallas.

Last week we told you that the State Fair of Texas was going to have a drive-thru event select weekends in September and October. One of the things they will be selling is Fletcher's Original Corn Dogs. A Texas State Fair favorite since 1942. They sell over half a million corn dogs at the State Fair every year.

They know they will not reach as many people this year so they have teamed up with Golden Chick to sell them across the state at all of their locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. The Original Corny Dog is available at a price of $5 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $7.99.

“Our team has been working alongside Fletcher’s to ensure we are providing the same hand-battered, made to order product that would have been offered at the State Fair of Texas,” says J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “Trust me when I say that Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs pair well with your Golden Chick favorites. This is a delicious collaboration and there is even more in store.”

They say they're serving them starting today, until October 25th. I will definitely be getting some as soon as possible.

