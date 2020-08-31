Discover Downtown Wichita Falls with the Storybook Stroll

Downtown Wichita Falls Development, in partnership with the Wichita Falls Public Library and MarCom Products, invites the public to explore downtown with the Storybook Stroll.

The event uses the book Finding Fallstown by Author Jana Hausburg, featuring illustrations by Cheryl Delaney.

Participants will start at the Wichita Falls Public Library, located at 600 11th Street and will stop at a total of 19 locations, covering a distance of about one mile. Reference the map at this location for the full list of stops.

Each stop will have two pages of the book displayed in a window. Follow the stops in numerical order to complete the story while exploring downtown.

From the press release:

The event was created to bring awareness and activity to the downtown district and to provide a free and family friendly activity to those in the community. This is a fun way to get out of the house and explore our own community and at the same time providing an activity that is easy to maintain social distancing and encourage sales at downtown merchants.

The event is free to the public and will run from September 1st to September 30th.

For more information contact Jana Schmader, Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development at Director@downtownproud.com.