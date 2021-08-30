Looks Like Governor Abbott Can’t Enforce His Mask Mandate
We have been told penalties are coming to these city governments or school districts, but it looks like that won't be coming. At least from Governor Greg Abbott or Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Many folks throughout the state of Texas have defied Governor Greg Abbott by making masks mandatory. Whether that be in a school or a government building. Abbott has made it clear that penalties for folks that enforce a mask policy would be coming, looks like nothing is coming, at least not from Greg Abbott or Ken Paxton. That is according to a court filing in Dallas from the Texas Tribune.
It looks like a District Attorney is the only one that can actually prosecute those who are trying to defy the governor's orders. For instance in Texas most populous county, Harris County, their District Attorney has said she doesn’t anticipate enforcing Abbott’s executive order because it’s not a criminal matter, a spokesperson said. Many are also wanting Abbott to make an official public statement.
He is saying one thing in the courtroom and another to the Texas people when it comes to enforcing these mandates. Attorney General Ken Paxton has said 69 school districts and 10 counties have adopted mask orders. Paxton has also threatened lawsuits, but once again looks like that can only come from a local District Attorney.
After the Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked Bexar County’s order mandating masks in public schools, District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he won’t prosecute school districts that adopt mask mandates anyway — pointing to the fact that the Texas Education Agency isn’t enforcing Abbott’s ban.
“I understand that this litigation has been confusing for public officials, administrators and, most importantly, the public,” Gonzales said in a statement. “Rest assured that we are working tirelessly to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”
Guess we will wait and see if more try to go around the ban in the coming weeks.