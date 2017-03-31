A Canadian man's vanity license plate has stirred up huge controversy.

The Nova Scotia Registry of Motor Vehicles has told Lorne Grabher pronounced Grah-ber) he can no longer have his "GRABHER" vanity license plate after it received a complaint.

Grabher has had the plate for 25 years.

According to the CBC, Grabher received a letter in December that the plate would be nixed the following month "because the public cannot be expected to know it is his last name and 'misinterpret it as a socially unacceptable slogan.'"

Grabher was stunned by the decision:

Where does the province of Nova Scotia and the government of Nova Scotia get the right to discriminate against a person's name?...I've never once had anybody come up to me and say they were offended. They would look at it and say, 'Am I reading this right?' And I would go, 'Yes.' And they would go, 'Is this your last name?' And I would go, 'Yes.' And they would always just give a little chuckle."'

The phrase "grab her," of course, took on a life of its own last year during the presidential election when video surfaced of then-candidate Donald Trump talking about how he tried to seduce Nancy O'Dell.

Grabher says he should not be lumped together with Trump. "Donald Trump is a totally different person. He's ignorant. He doesn't care about anybody and I shouldn't be put in a class like him," Grabher said.

He also planted his tongue firmly in cheek when discussing how his name can be construed as offensive. "I guess I'm going to have to change my birth certificate," he said.

What do you think? Should he lose the plate or is this political correctness run amok?