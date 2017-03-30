High Speed Chase Through Two Texoma Counties Finally Ends in Wichita Falls

When you got the need for speed, you just got to keep going.

Joseph Howser took police around Texoma Wednesday afternoon. He was originally spotted in Clay County around 1:30 for speeding. Police attempted to pull him over, but he just kept going. Officers reported Joseph hit speeds well over 100 miles per hour. While speeding, Joseph was throwing beer cans out of his vehicle.

After driving through Clay County, Joseph ended up in Wichita county. That is when the local Sheriff's Office and State Troopers joined in on the fun. Joseph eventually got off the highway on Kell and began taking side streets to lose the officers.

He was eventually stopped at Henrietta and Mill Streets. Joseph did attempt to get away on foot, actually jumping over one Sherriff's vehicle to attempt to escape. Authorities had to tackle and tase Howser to bring him down.

"I don't think he expected many units to convert on him as quickly as they did which is good for the community's safety because if it had run into the Scott Street down here at Kell, running about 60 to 70 miles, there could've been a catastrophe collision and fortunately that was avoided," Sheriff David Duke said.

Howser is in the Clay County jail charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest and he could be facing additional charges in Wichita County. He also has an arrest warrant out of Collin County for harassment.