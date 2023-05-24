Grand Prairie Family Dollar Employee Confronts Shoplifter and Pays Dearly

This is what not to do if you work at a retail store and catch someone shoplifting.

I realize it has to be frustrating to know someone is stealing from your store, but as an employee, you should never try to apprehend a shoplifter. Leave that to the police.

Because if you try to take matters into your own hands, you just might find yourself on the wrong end of a beatdown.

But, even if you feel confident you could handle your own in a fight with the shoplifter, you could lose your job for confronting them. Most places in this day and age have strict policies forbidding employees from apprehending shoplifters.

Now, I don’t know if that is Family Dollar’s policy, but I would bet a dollar to a donut that it is. In that case, the woman who confronted the shoplifter at the location in Grand Prairie is not only nursing her wounds from taking a beatdown, but she’s also looking for a job.

And I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of any situation that’s worth all of that mess.

The video is NSFW for boobies, so consider yourself warned. Take a look at the clip here.

