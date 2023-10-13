Today I Learned the ‘Office Space’ Restaurant is Now a Popular Texas Chain

"Want to nibble on some Pizza Shooters, Shrimp Poppers, or Extreme Fajitas?"

The Restaurant That Ruined Flair

Today an ode to one of my favorite Texas movies...Office Space. We will explore one of the filming locations over in Austin, Chotchkies. This was the restaurant next door where you would go if you were about to have a mental breakdown in the cube. Looks like after the movie came out, restaurants that required employees to wear gaudy buttons on their uniform was no longer a requirement. The restaurant is clearly a knock at T.G.I. Fridays, but that is not where it was actually filmed.

The Alligator Grill, Sadly Now Closed

Looks like a restaurant called The Alligator Grill was used for the interior shots of Chotchkies. Sadly the restaurant closed in 2009, but the building remains and has been taken over by a pretty popular chain here in Texas.

Baker Street Pub and Grill Now Own the Building

Baker Street actually has locations all over Texas. Katy, Sugarland, Spring, and The Woodlands all have their own Baker Street Pub and Grill. However the location at 3003 S Lamar Blvd in Austin is the one where Office Space was filmed.

So the next time you plan a trip to Austin and want to visit some place that was a part of one of your favorite films. Go check it out. Just don't go with a case of the Mondays.

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens