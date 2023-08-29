So a Guy Was Walking Around Pantsless Speaking Gibberish in Fort Worth

This guy got off to an early start.

Or now that I think about it, maybe he was just then wrapping up a long night. Whatever the case may be, I’m pretty sure he was feeling no pain.

When I first watched the clip of the man wandering around without any pants on, speaking gibberish in a Fort Worth neighborhood at 7:00 a.m., I thought he was having a mental health episode. And he very well could have been.

However, considering the fact that he’s carrying some sort of liquid (that kind of looks like wet cement), I figured he was probably blackout drunk. And then I saw where a person commenting on the video said they worked in a Fort Worth liquor store and that he comes in there all the time doing the same thing, my suspicions were confirmed.

Not that I’m one to be judging. Because I love to have a few drinks as much as the next person. But I hate hangovers. And the older I get, the worse they get. So, I try not to have too much fun while drinking.

But you do you, man. As long as you’re not hurting anyone, go for it (which appears to be what is going on with the guy in the below video). Have yourself one hell of a party and worry about the hangover later.

