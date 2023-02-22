This House In Mineral Wells, Texas Is Alive With Paranormal Activity

Have you ever been to a haunted house? It's one thing to say a house is haunted but I'm talking about having an honest-to-goodness, bonafide paranormal experience. What I have come across just may be the real deal. No joke. It has quite a reputation in the field with experts calling it the "most haunted house in the paranormal world". It's hosted almost every "ghost show" there is plus a slew of different investigators. Why? Because it's legit.

This is the Haunted Hill House.

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Haunted Hill House/Facebook Photo: Haunted Hill House/Facebook loading...

Being an enthusiast myself, I've known about the Haunted Hill House for a while but I was really able to dig into the facts from an article I found on Only In Your State. The house was constructed in 1880 only a stone's throw from the haunted Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas. In addition to the house serving as a makeshift hospital, there were plenty of shenanigans over the years including bootlegging, prostitution, and more.

Photo: Haunted Hill House/Facebook Photo: Haunted Hill House/Facebook loading...

The house holds plenty of death. Which is most of the reason why the house is so active. The spirits won't leave and they'll make themselves known to you. Do you have what it takes to make a visit? Daytime tours are offered and you can even investigate at night so you can experience the paranormal yourself.

It has quite a reputation in the field with experts calling it the "most haunted house in the paranormal world.

Photo: Haunted Hill House/Facebook Photo: Haunted Hill House/Facebook loading...

This house definitely ranks up there as a must not miss if you're into the paranormal. This isn't the haunted house you walk through on Halloween. This is real. But, don't just take my word for it. Look below for videos so you can see for yourself.

There are plenty of celebrities and famous folks who have lived in haunted houses themselves. Keep scrolling and see how many of these you know.