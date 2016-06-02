Heavy Rain, Flooding Force Road Closures Across Texoma

Here's the latest list of road closures in North Texas due to flooding. We'll bring you further updates as they become available.

ARCHER:

US 281 has water on the roadway from SH 16 to Antelope. Open and passable at slow speeds

FM 1883 is clouded from FM 172 to SH 148.

CLAY:

US 287 Southbound is reduced to one lane because of water on the roadway. Slower speeds will get you through it.

FM 175 is CLOSED from SH 148 West to Shannon.

FM 172 from Scotland to Bluegrove has standing water. Proceed with caution.

FM 1997 is CLOSED from Just North of Henrietta to FM 2332.

SH 148 is flooded just South of US 287. Proceed with care.

Spur 510 North of US 287 is flooding. At this time it is passable with caution.

FM 1883 is CLOSED from FM 172 to SH 148.

COOKE:

FM 1630 at Clear Creek is flooded. Proceed with caution.

MONTAGUE:

US 81 from FM 1806 North has water on the roadway. It is passable if you take it easy.

FM 1956 West of Nocona has standing water. Passable at slow speeds

FM1806 is CLOSED form Stoneburg to Bus Stop Road.

WICHITA:

Old Iowa Park Road’s North bound lanes are CLOSED due to flooding.

YOUNG:

SH 16 from US 281 South to Loving is CLOSED.

FM 1769 is CLOSED from Markley to Cottonwood Road