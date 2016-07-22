Heroin-Addicted Dog Leaves Rehab, Adopted by New Family

A crazy and scary story has a happy ending.

A dog who was found high on meth and heroin in a Tustin, Calif. hotel room has emerged clean after treatment. What's more, he is also being placed into a new home.

Bubba is a Jack Russell terrier-Chihuahua puppy who had the drugs in his system when officials found him in March when he was only two months old.

His owner was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, while Bubba was taken to Orange County Animal Care, where tests confirmed his exposure to meth and heroin. He immediately underwent treatment, got the drugs out of his system and started eating and drinking the proper food before being declared clean last week. A couple who went to the shelter spotted Bubba, learned his story and adopted him.

As for the frightening scene when Bubba was found, one officer who was there described it as surreal. “I walked in and saw all these drugs on the ground,” he said. “I said, ‘Where’s the dog?’ and walked around the corner and saw him lying listless. He was so cold and lethargic, I thought it was just that he’d been taken from his mom too soon. I never suspected he may have gotten into drugs.”