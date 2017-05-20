High School Students Stuck on New Joker Ride at Six Flags For Several Hours

The night before the ride was set to open for the public, the new Joker roller-coaster at Six Flags Over Texas broke down, stranding eight high school students.

During High School Senior Night, where high school seniors have the run of the park from 11 pm to 5 am, strong headwinds caused safety measures on the Joker roller-coaster to activate, halting the ride with eight passengers stuck in the middle of it.

NBCDFW reports that the Arlington Fire Department was dispatched to the park around 12:30 am. After arriving at the scene, the Arlington FD called for backup from the technical rescue team. The students were provided with water and blankets while the rescue teams worked, eventually freeing the students just after 4:00 am.

In a statement, Six Flags said the ride will open for the public today after a complete inspection of the ride determines if its safe.